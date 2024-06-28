Local

PennDOT, local law enforcement prepare for July 4 holiday travelers

By WPXI.com News Staff
PennDOT is teaming up with local law enforcement to remind people not to drink and drive this July 4 holiday.

The travel period begins today and lasts through July 7.

Over 5.6 million drivers are expected to use the Pennsylvania Turnpike and state highways. That’s a 3% increase compared to the same period last year.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will increase the number of Geico Safety Patrol teams to help travelers who need assistance get to their destinations safely.

All road construction and maintenance will be suspended beginning Friday until Sunday, July 11 at 11 p.m. to keep as many lanes open as possible.

