PennDOT looking to make improvements to Hempfield train overpass area

HEMPFIELD, Pa — For drivers in the Hempfield, Greensburg, and Jeannette areas, driving through the tunnel on North Greengate Road can happen daily.

“Sometimes five times a day, but at least two times every day,” said Renee Gelinka of Greensburg.

Gelinka has lived in the Greensburg area for 55 years. She said she’s seen accidents, trucks getting stuck because they’re too tall, and potholes inside the tunnel causing a lot of issues.

“It’s worse now than it’s ever been,” she told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

“It’s been quite a headache,” added Michael Petrillo, owner of North Greengate Auto Sales, which is just outside the tunnel.

“I would say there’s one to two accidents, maybe three accidents a month, every month,” Petrillo said.

PennDOT understands those concerns.

“We want to do a project there to correct all those things you talked about,” said Jeremy Hughes, assistant district executive for design with PennDOT District 12.

PennDOT has brought in engineers to look at how they can widen the road, make the curves less sharp, and even make the clearance higher than the current clearance of 10 feet 1 inch.

Delivery trucks and moving trucks like U-Hauls often get stuck there and hit the bridge, which snarls traffic in the area until the truck can back up safely.

“A truck got stuck under there today,” Gelinka said. “It’s a regular occurrence, at least two three times a week.”

PennDOT said they’ve already been in talks with Norfolk Southern about potential changes to their train bridge. Hughes said they’re on board to work together on making this area safer for drivers.

“So it’s really good timing that we both want to do a project at the same time, so we will be coordinating pretty closely throughout this whole process ,I’m sure,” Hughes said.

Even though it’s in the early stages, drivers are glad something will be done.

“I would love to see it get fixed,” Gelinka said.

“It’s quite a problem and it’s been that way for years and years, and I think it’s time for them to do something about it,” Petrillo added.

PennDOT said they don’t expect any work this year or next but should have a clearer plan in place by the end of this year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group