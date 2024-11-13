PennDOT offers drivers tips on being prepared for the winter

PITTSBURGH — On Tuesday, PennDOT outlined its regional winter maintenance plans and offered drivers tips on how to prepare for the first snowfall.

Drivers are encouraged to prepare their cars for the winter by checking fluid levels, lights, defrosters, windshield wiper blades and tires.

PennDOT advises drivers to prepare a winter emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, phone charger, a small snow shovel and other things they may need.

Last winter, PennDOT says there were 151 crashes in Pennsylvania with three deaths and 55 injuries on snowy, slushy or ice-covered roadways.

Drivers can access information on plow-truck locations and details on when roads were last plowed by clicking here.

