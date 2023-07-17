PennDOT prepares to close 2 ramps on McKees Rocks Bridge for several weeks

PITTSBURGH — As work on the McKees Rocks Bridge continues as part of a $22 million reconstruction project, the Helen Street westbound ramps will soon be closed while PennDOT crews replace the pavement on each ramp.

The off-ramp from the bridge onto Helen Street will close at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 24 and stay closed until early October, according to Jason Zang, assistant district executive for construction for PennDOT District 11. The on-ramp will be closed from July 31 until late September.

“That concrete is in really bad shape. It’s beyond patching or overlays or things like that,” Zang said.

“I understand that it has to be done. I wish it was just one or the other,” said Michele DeAngelo, who lives in the Presston neighborhood of Stowe Township.

Neighbors told Channel 11 while they’re looking forward to the end result, they have a few concerns — like emergency response times.

“We do have an ambulance service, but to get to a hospital – what if I needed to get to Mercy [Hospital]?” DeAngelo said.

Channel 11 took those concerns to Northwest EMS, located right next to the bridge.

“From day one of the bridge closure, it’s been a challenge. We have adjusted our operational plan, which we’ll change on Sunday in advance of the ramp closure. We’ll be moving trucks to different stations in order to get the proper response times we’re looking for,” said Dylan LaPlante, assistant chief of operations for Northwest EMS.

“We have been in constant communication with them since the onset of the project,” Zang said.

Another safety concern from residents was large trucks navigating the detours.

“There are two businesses up there with tons of trucks,” said Sherri Castiglione of Presston.

“Just like every project, we’ll be out there monitoring it, making adjustments if we have to,” Zang said. “If we have to add signs, anything like that, we will do that to try to get people’s attention. A lot of times, a trucker just might not see a sign, and the next thing you know, they’re stuck.”

PennDOT provided the following detour information to Channel 11:

Route 65 to Helen Street

From the intersection of Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) and the McKees Rocks Bridge, continue southbound on Route 65

Take the ramp to Route 19/Route 51/West End Bridge

Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (West Carson Street)

Turn left on Stanhope Street

Turn right on Linden Street

Turn right on Route 51 (Island Avenue)

Turn right onto the McKees Rocks Bridge

Take the off-ramp to Helen Street

End Detour

Helen Street to Route 51

From Helen Street, take the ramp to McKees Rocks Bridge towards Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard)

Turn right onto southbound Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard)

Take the ramp to Route 19/Route 51/West End Bridge

Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (West Carson Street)

Turn left on Stanhope Street

Turn right on Linden Street

Turn right on Route 51 (Island Avenue)

Continue following Route 51 (Island Avenue) to the McKees Rocks Bridge

End Detour

