PennDOT reduces speed on I-80 due to winter storm

Due to a winter storm, the speed limit on an area highway has been reduced.

PennDOT announced around 5 p.m. that the speed limit on I-80 from the Ohio state line to Exit 192 was reduced to 45 mph for all vehicles.

Commercial vehicles must also move to the right lane.

PennDOT advises avoiding driving during winter storms. But, if you have to drive, officials suggest using the agency’s 511PA map to check road conditions.

