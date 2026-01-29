PennDOT reminds residents of mailbox security, driveway maintenance after major winter storm

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding residents of important tips for mailbox security and driveway maintenance after Sunday’s major winter storm.

Throughout the winter season, concerns are frequently raised about mailboxes along roadways and accumulated snow in driveways.

Robb Dean, assistant District Executive of Maintenance at PennDOT, emphasized the agency’s ongoing efforts.

“Our snowplow operators are continuously working throughout each snowstorm to provide safe and passable roadways to our motorists. We ask that property owners be mindful of their responsibilities when it comes to mailboxes in the right-of-way and removing snow around their driveways,” Dean stated.

PennDOT reminds residents that property owners are responsible for maintaining mailboxes located in the legal right-of-way along state-owned roadways. This policy aims to facilitate the U.S. Postal Service’s delivery and pickup needs. Therefore, residents should ensure their mailboxes are well-supported and maintained to prevent damage during snow removal operations.

To secure mailboxes during winter, PennDOT recommends several practical suggestions. Ensuring that the mailbox has a strong support system is vital. Additionally, constructing a mailbox support can help mitigate impact as it allows the mailbox to swing out of the way. Further, residents should clear snow from both in front of and on the sides of mailboxes while disposing of it properly to maintain safety and accessibility on the road.

Residents should avoid shoveling snow onto state roads, as doing so can create dangerous conditions and potentially lead to property liability. According to PennDOT, state law prohibits obstructing highway lanes and drainage facilities with snow and ice. The agency encourages residents to be considerate of their neighbors by keeping public roadways clear of snow they remove from their property.

For maintaining driveway entrances, PennDOT suggests moving snow to the right side of the driveway and clearing a section in front of the driveway entrance to reduce the amount of snow that might be pushed back into the driveway by snowplows. Large piles of snow should be avoided as they can obstruct motorists’ visibility, increasing safety risks.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group