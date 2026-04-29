PennDOT reports record low crash deaths in 2025

PITTSBURGH — Crash deaths in 2025 fell to the lowest level ever recorded in Pennsylvania, according to PennDOT officials.

In an email, PennDOT announced that 1,047 people were killed in crashes in 2025, which is 80 fewer than in 2024 and the lowest since record keeping began in 1928.

“Even one life lost is one too many, so while this decrease is good news, Pennsylvania remains committed to moving toward zero deaths on our roadways,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “PennDOT will continue to do our part to decrease fatalities through education and outreach, but we will only reach zero when we all work together.”

PennDOT reports there were 109,515 reportable crashes in 2025, 979 of which were fatal.

Officials highlighted efforts from the Shapiro administration that they attribute to the reduction in fatal crashes, like a $70 million investment in behavioral safety programs and grants that funded hundreds of infrastructure improvement projects.

PennDOT’s data showed decreases in fatalities in impaired driver crashes, lane departure crashes or crashes where seatbelts weren’t used.

But, there was an increase in fatalities involving aggressive driving, a distracted driver, teen drivers and drivers aged 65-74. There was also an increase in bicyclists killed in crashes.

PennDOT says driver behavior is the leading factor in 83% of fatal crashes and says the behaviors are choices that kill innocent people every day.

Officials urge drivers to put the phone down, follow the speed limit and never drive impaired.

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