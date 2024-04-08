PennDOT shares safety tips for people driving during solar eclipse

PennDOT is asking people who are on the road during the solar eclipse to stay safe.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead before hitting the road.

The path of the eclipse is expected to impact Pennsylvania at around 2 p.m. and reach totality at around 3:20 p.m.

As the sky gets darker, PennDOT says drivers will need to turn on their headlights. They do not expect running lights to be strong enough and say, during the eclipse, drivers should drive the same way they would at dusk.

People who want to see the eclipse while traveling are reminded not to park on interstates or highways. Those drivers should find a safe spot to stop and enjoy the spectacle.

Pennsylvania State Police will remove any disabled vehicles from interstates. Troopers will also be stationed at exits to keep traffic flowing.

