PennDOT suspends all major roadwork in Pittsburgh region to assist with election related traffic

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is suspending all major roadwork in the Pittsburgh region on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, only roadwork in Allegheny County is suspended. PennDOT officials say they’re doing this to assist with traffic “associated with recently announced events in the county.”

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump both have events scheduled in Pittsburgh on Monday evening.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Politicians prepare for their last stops in Pittsburgh; here’s a look at their visits so far

The suspension impacts work on all interstates, Route 28, Route 65 and Route 51 within the county from 9 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday, PennDOT will suspend all short-term restrictions within Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Officials say this is meant to assist with Election Day traffic.

Work will still continue on lower volume roadways, bridges and ramp closures already in place, as well as work occurring behind barriers.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group