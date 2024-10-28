Campaigns continue in Pittsburgh area as politicians push for PA; here’s who’s coming this week

PITTSBURGH — It is almost time for Pennsylvanians to head to the polls and make their political picks meaning campaigns are picking up in the Pittsburgh area.

With Pennsylvania being a swing state, candidates are doing everything they can to win it.

So far, there are already two political figures expected to visit our area this week.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Pittsburgh to campaign for his wife Kamala Harris.

Former President Bill Clinton will visit Westmoreland County on Tuesday.

At this time, there are no campaign events scheduled in the Pittsburgh area by the Trump-Vance campaign but Channel 11 will share that information if it is announced.

Former President Donald Trump was busy in Pennsylvania over the weekend. He held a campaign event in State College and his running mate JD Vance campaigned in Erie. Trump will make a return to Pennsylvania in Allentown on Tuesday.

Both Harris and Trump have had influential figures outside of politics touting for them in the Pittsburgh area.

Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban showed his support for Harris during a town hall event in Pittsburgh on Saturday and Elon Musk gave away $1 million while holding a town hall event where he encouraged people to get out and vote amid his ongoing support of Trump when he was in McKees Rocks last weekend.

The past two weekends have also consisted of big pushes from both sides.

President Joe Biden was in Pittsburgh with First Lady Jill Biden on Saturday to hold campaign events. The event came a week after Donald Trump attended a Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium last Sunday.

Election Day is Nov. 5. Be sure to check back in with Channel 11 to see what campaign events are coming next as the election approaches.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group