Pennsylvania AG Sunday joins coalition opposing federal Kids Internet Digital Safety Act

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Tuesday that Pennsylvania has joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general opposing the federal Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act.

The coalition of attorneys general warned that the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act would broadly preempt state laws addressing various online harms to minors, including those related to social media, obscenity, social gaming platforms and artificial intelligence chatbots. Instead, the coalition expressed support for the Senate version of the Kids Online Safety Act, which includes a key Duty of Care provision. This provision would require online platforms to act in the best interests of minors while preserving states’ authority to enforce stronger protections for children and teens.

Attorney General Sunday emphasized that Congress should advance legislation that includes a meaningful duty of care requirement for online platforms. He noted that his office has directly heard about the increasing challenges children face online through ongoing discussions with students, parents and educators.

“Through ongoing discussions with students, parents and educators, my office has heard directly about the growing challenges children face online,” Attorney General Sunday said. “As part of my initiative to keep our kids safe, I joined my fellow attorneys general in opposing legislation that would weaken states’ ability to protect children online. At the same time, bad actors are increasingly using artificial intelligence and digital platforms to exploit and harm minors in new ways. My office will continue holding those individuals and companies accountable while working every day to protect the next generation of Pennsylvanians.”

Attorneys general across the country continue investigations and litigation involving major social media platforms, including Meta and TikTok. These actions address allegations that their platforms target and harm underage users. Just last week, in May 2026, Attorney General Sunday released his teenTALK report. This report focused on the mental health impacts of social media and included recommendations for action directed toward students, parents, schools, lawmakers and social media companies.

Attorney General Sunday said his office will continue to hold individuals and companies accountable and work daily to protect the next generation of Pennsylvanians. Attorneys general across the country will also continue their ongoing investigations and litigation involving social media platforms.

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