Pennsylvania American Water announces a $2.6M water system upgrade in Allegheny, Washington counties

Pennsylvania American Water has announced a $2.6 million upgrade to the water system in Washington and Allegheny counties, set to replace over a mile of water main.

The projects aim to improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting. The upgrades involve replacing aged water mains with new ductile iron pipes in Peters Township, Washington County, and Jefferson Hills Borough, Allegheny County.

“Providing reliable service to our customers means making continuous investments in our infrastructure,” said Tiffany Reed, senior manager of operations at Pennsylvania American Water.

In Peters Township, the Waterdam Road project involves installing new 16-inch ductile iron pipes to replace water mains from the 1950s and 1990s. The work is being done by company contractors along Waterdam Road from Galley Road to Saddleclub Drive.

In Jefferson Hills Borough, crews are installing new eight-inch ductile iron pipes along Collins Avenue from Sixth Street to State Street, and on Sixth Street from Collins Avenue to Dickson Avenue, replacing water mains from the 1950s.

Construction for the Waterdam Road project is scheduled for evenings, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday, with completion expected by the end of August. The Collins Avenue project is scheduled for weekdays, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with completion expected later in the fall.

Traffic restrictions will be enforced during both projects, and temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and lower than normal water pressure may occur. Pennsylvania American Water advises customers to contact their Customer Service Organization at 1-800-565-7292 for more information.

