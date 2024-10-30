Pennsylvania American Water purchases Butler Area Sewer Authority

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water closed on its $230 million purchase of the Butler Area Sewer Authority.

The company said wastewater rates will not change for at least a year.

Then, customers will eventually transition from flat-rate billing to usage-based billing.

Some customers could see their bills go up, others could see a decrease.

Pennsylvania American Water said it plans to invest more than $75 million in the wastewater treatment plan over the next five years.

