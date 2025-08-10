Pennsylvania attorney general continues crackdown on robocalls, sends warning letters to providers

Attorney General Dave Sunday just launched a multi-state initiative aimed at combating illegal robocalls in Pennsylvania and across the nation.

It’s called “Operation Robocall Roundup,” and is led by the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. This week, Sunday says he and 50 bipartisan attorneys general sent letters to 37 voice providers, demanding they stop routing illegal robocalls through their networks.

“Robocalls are not just an annoyance, many of them are illegal,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Robocalls are often a tool used by scammers to take advantage of the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians. Illegal robocalls will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth.”

Sunday says the providers receiving warning letters have failed to comply with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules, such as responding to government traceback requests and registering in the FCC’s Robocall Mitigation Databases.

By not following FCC rules, the companies are accused of allowing robocallers onto their networks, passing these calls downstream until they reach consumers.

The task force is also sending warning letters to 99 downstream telecom providers. But, they’re not the only ones taking action. The FCC will be removing seven companies from its Robocall Mitigation Database, meaning other providers will not be allowed to accept and route calls from the removed networks.

Consumers are encouraged to sign up for the Pennsylvania Do Not Call list to reduce unwanted calls.

Sunday says you can also reduce unwanted calls by being cautious when providing phone numbers to businesses and reading the fine print when participating in surveys or contests.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General joined forces with 51 attorneys general to create the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force in 2022.

