Pennsylvania attorney general part of crackdown on misleading AI-generated weight loss ads

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday and 34 attorneys general are cracking down on misleading AI-generated weight loss advertisements on social media.

The bipartisan coalition claims that Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has allowed companies to advertise weight-loss products using deceptive AI-generated images and false claims about effectiveness.

“Pennsylvanians deserve honest information about their health, not AI-generated deception designed to push potentially unsafe products by exploiting customer insecurity,” AG Sunday said.

Many weight-loss advertisements on Meta platforms exploit customers’ insecurities, promoting rapid weight loss tied to events such as holidays and weddings without providing necessary health warnings, Sunday’s office said in a release.

The coalition calls on Meta to restrict prescription drug advertising to only FDA-approved products, require clear disclosure of risks and side effects in weight-loss promotions and clearly label AI-generated material while improving detection systems.

Also, the coalition asks Meta to prohibit AI-generated content in weight-loss ads and redirect users to safety and educational resources for weight loss.

