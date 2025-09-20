Pennsylvania attorney general warns about ticket scams amid sports season excitement

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the excitement for football and baseball seasons builds, fans are urged to remain vigilant against scams to ensure they can safely enjoy the games.

Attorney General Dave Sunday has issued a warning to sports fans about the risk of ticket purchase scams as the NFL and NCAA football seasons are underway.

With high demand for tickets to Eagles and Steelers games and the Phillies’ playoff run, scammers are targeting consumers eager to see their favorite teams live, and the attorney general’s office advises fans to be cautious when buying tickets online.

“Sports fans are passionate and want to see their beloved teams in person, but we are advising consumers to be very careful when purchasing tickets from secondary markets online,” Sunday said.

The Bureau of Consumer Protection has received a few complaints this season, but the potential for scams is expected to rise as more fans seek tickets for sold-out events.

Attorney General Sunday recommends purchasing tickets from reputable sellers like Ticketmaster or StubHub and warns against using peer-to-peer payment services such as Zelle, Venmo or PayPal, which don’t have consumer protections.

Fans are encouraged to verify the authenticity of websites and ensure they are not being redirected to fraudulent sites that mimic legitimate ticket sellers.

To report a scam or if you believe you have been scammed, fans can file a complaint by calling (717) 787-3391 or clicking here.

