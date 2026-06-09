Pennsylvania awards $10.6M to reclaim abandoned mine land in Allegheny County park

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has awarded $10.6 million to the Allegheny County Parks Foundation to reclaim abandoned mine land in Settlers Cabin Park.

This Pinkertons Run Project is being funded through the Abandoned Mine Land and Abandoned Mine Drainage (AML/AMD) Grant Program to reclaim the abandoned mines, improve water quality, expand outdoor recreation opportunities and support economic development, the DEP said in announcing the grant.

Funding, coming from both the federal Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) and the Infrastructure Investments and Job Act will support restoration of nearly two acres of abandoned mine land in Settlers Cabin Park, treatment of two abandoned mine discharges, and construction of a 1.5-mile paved trail connecting the park to the Panhandle Trail, the DEP said.

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