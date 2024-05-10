Pennsylvania Department of Health warns of possible lead exposure from children’s painting toy

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued a warning about the possibility of lead exposure from a children’s painting toy.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled Dixon Ticonderoga Creativity Street Foam Pattern Rollers, typically used for painting by children, because their lead levels exceed the federal content ban.

“Lead can be harmful if ingested, especially for a young child,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Parents and caregivers should not have to worry about their children’s toys making them sick. We want to get the recall message out to help protect and prevent potential harm to children. Product recalls like these are another example of why all children should be routinely screened for lead exposure.”

Around 2,880 sets of the toy were sold on Amazon.com, StaplesAdvantage.com, MacPhersonsArt.com, ADASales.com and Walmart.com, and at the Teacher’s Edition store in Brooklyn, New York, from September 2023 through January 2024, the health department said.

The recall involves Creativity Street Foam Pattern Rollers with model PAC5170, intended for children to use when painting. Lot codes “02142080423″ and “02142230523″ are included in the recall and are printed on the back of the packaging.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled foam pattern rollers and keep them away from children. They can also contact Dixon Ticonderoga to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled product. When the foam pattern rollers are received, consumers will receive a full refund.

The firm or retailer is contacting all known purchasers directly, the health department said.

Parents and caregivers of children who may have used these rollers should contact their child’s health care provider about getting a blood lead test.

Information about lead can also be found on the Department of Health’s website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group