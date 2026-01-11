Pennsylvania Farm Show Butter Sculpture honors nation’s 250th anniversary

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Farm Show has revealed this year’s Butter Sculpture.

The 1,000-pound sculpture is titled “A Toast to Our Nation’s 250th Anniversary: Inspired by Founders. Grown by Farmers.”

Officials say it depicts symbols that helped create the United States, including the signing of the Constitution and the Liberty Bell.

“It honors the pivotal role that agriculture played in our nation and captures the historic moment in a way that blends both tradition and creativity and celebration,” Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said.

The sculpture was created by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken over the course of several weeks.

The sculpture’s theme matches that of the farm show, Growing a Nation, since it acts as the official kick-off for a year of America250PA commemorations.

The farm show runs until Jan. 17 in Harrisburg. Once the show is over, the butter will be recycled at Reinford Farms in Juniata County and converted into renewable energy.

