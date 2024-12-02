Pennsylvania fishing licenses, permits now on sale for 2025

Pennsylvania fishing licenses, permits and gift vouchers are now on sale for the 2024 season.

They can be purchased through the HuntFishPA online portal on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) website (Fishandboat.com), on your smartphone using the FishBoatPA mobile app or by visiting a retail license issuing agent.

The 2025 fishing licenses, permits and vouchers purchased now are valid up to 13 months, from Dec. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2025.

Customers can choose from annual or multi-year licenses and permits with 3, 5 and 10-year options.

