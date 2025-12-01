Pennsylvania fishing licenses, permits now on sale for 2026

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced that 2026 fishing licenses, permits and gift vouchers are now available for purchase starting Monday.

These licenses, permits, and vouchers are valid immediately and can be used through Dec. 31, 2026. They can be purchased online at Huntfish.pa.gov or at nearly 700 retail license issuing agents across the state. Options include annual or multi-year licenses, and customers can choose to print their documents or save them digitally.

In addition to standard licenses, anglers can purchase popular add-ons such as the Trout Permit, Lake Erie Permit and Trout/Lake Erie Combo. Gift vouchers are also available for purchase and can be redeemed by recipients.

For collectors, the 2026 license year offers a limited-edition fishing license button featuring the Brook Trout, Pennsylvania’s state fish. Only 10,000 of these buttons will be produced, each with a unique number from 00001 to 10000. These buttons are mailed to buyers after purchase.

Customers purchasing a 2026 fishing license can support PFBC programs by buying voluntary permits for Bass, Musky, Wild Trout/Enhanced Waters, and Habitat/Waterways Conservation. These permits are not required for fishing but help fund specific programs. Since 2019, over $815,000 has been raised through these permits.

Youth anglers under 16 do not need a fishing license but must have a Voluntary Youth Fishing License or a free Mentored Youth Fishing Permit to participate in special youth fishing events, such as the statewide Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day on March 28.

The PFBC reminds all boaters to wear life jackets, especially during the mandatory life jacket requirement period from Nov. 1 to April 30, which applies to boats less than 16 feet, including kayaks, canoes and paddleboards.

