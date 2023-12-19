Pennsylvania Game Commission looks to identify 2 men after bear illegally killed in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for information after a female black bear was illegally killed in Fayette County.

According to a Facebook post, the bear was found dead on Dec. 2 off of Saylor Road in Stewart Township.

Investigation shows the bear was likely killed by a large-caliber gunshot wound between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said the individual dressed the black bear but did not retrieve it from the woods.

The game commission is looking to identify two men seen on trail camera video because they may be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region at 1-833-742-4868 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or online by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group