Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announces record revenue of nearly $7 billion for 2025

PITTSBURGH — Gaming is big business in Pennsylvania, and it just keeps getting bigger.

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board released revenue for 2025, reporting that it had increased for the fifth consecutive year.

According to the PGCB, the state generated nearly $6.8 billion in revenue, an increase of almost 11% over the 2024 number of $6.1 billion.

The total includes combined revenue from slot machines, table games, sports betting, iGaming, video gaming terminals and fantasy contests.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group