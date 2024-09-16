Local

Pennsylvania grocery stores, gas stations can sell canned cocktails in stores starting Monday

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Starting Monday, a variety of Pennsylvania retailers, including grocery stores and gas stations, are now able to sell canned cocktails after a bill was signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro earlier in the summer.

The bill created a new permit that authorizes businesses to sell spirits ranging from 0.5% to 12.5% ABV in containers up to 16 ounces for off-premise consumption.

Under the previous law, only the state-owned wine and liquor stores were allowed to sell the canned drinks.

