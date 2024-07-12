Local

Pennsylvania lawmakers approve sale of canned alcoholic drinks in grocery stores and more retailers

By The Associated Press

Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Tacos & Tequila hosted by the Cast of the Kitchen with a special appearance by Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: A view of canned cocktails during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One - Tacos & Tequila hosted by the Cast of the Kitchen with a special appearance by Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston at Pier 86 on October 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

By The Associated Press

Pennsylvanians will be able to buy canned alcoholic drinks, called ready-to-drink cocktails, from a wider variety of retailers under legislation approved Thursday.

The state Senate approved the bill, 32-17, and sent it to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk.

Under the bill, the approximately 12,000 restaurants, bars, beer distributors, grocery stores and convenience stores that are already licensed to sell alcohol can get a special permit to sell the canned drinks. Under current law, only the state-owned wine and liquor stores are allowed to sell the canned drinks.

The bill restricts the sale of the drinks to before 11 p.m. and to drinks that have a lower alcohol content than 12.5%.

Ready-to-drink canned cocktails have boomed in popularity in recent years. Legislative analysts project the growing sales will bring in about $35 million a year in state revenue by the fiscal year of 2028-2029.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘ALF’ child actor Benji Gregory found dead with his service dog in car
  • Primanti Bros. giving free sandwich to fans with mustache in honor of Paul Skenes All-Star selection
  • PennDOT plan could fix traffic issues, reduce crashes on Parkway West near Fort Pitt Tunnel
  • VIDEO: Police looking to identify suspect in Downtown Pittsburgh assault
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read