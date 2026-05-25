Pennsylvania high schoolers invited to enter essay contest for America’s 250th anniversary

An essay contest invites Pennsylvania high schoolers to reflect on the state’s role in American history.

“This year, America turns 250 years old — and no state has shaped that story more than Pennsylvania," Senator Dave McCormick said. “Only one state can claim the room where the Declaration of Independence was signed, where the most important battle of the Civil War was won, and where the Arsenal of Democracy was forged. As we celebrate this milestone, I want to hear from the next generation of Pennsylvanians — about the people who built this country, and about what they themselves intend to build next. I can’t wait to read what they write."

The contest divides students into two divisions by grade level. Essays must be between 600 and 800 words long and address one of these two prompts:

Prompt 1 — Choose a Pennsylvanian, from any era and any walk of life, whose story you believe every American should know. Who were they, what did they do, and what does their life reveal about what America is capable of at its best?

Prompt 2 — The Founders didn’t just celebrate 1776; they built something. As America turns 250, what is the one challenge you believe the next generation must solve to make America stronger at 300? What would you do about it?

Students should email their essays to pa250@mccormick.senate.gov by July 4, using the subject line “250th Essay — (Name, Grade, School, City)."

Winners will be announced in late July. Authors should be comfortable with their essay, name, grade and school being made public, officials say. Runners-up and their essays will not be made public.

The winning essays will be entered into the Congressional Record, and their authors will get to meet Senator McCormick in Washington. McCormick will send a signed letter to the top runners-up.

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