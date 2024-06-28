Pennsylvania House advances proposal to greatly expand Sunday hunting

The state house approved a proposal that would expand hunting on Sundays in Pennsylvania.

Representatives voted Thursday to send the bill to the state Senate. It passed despite objections about trespassing provisions and new restrictions on hunting in state parks, the Associated Press reports.

Supporters say it will help with an expanding deer population that causes farmers to lose crops.

The bill would authorize Sunday hunting for about five years.

Current law allows three days of Sunday hunting — one day during rifle deer season, one day during archery deer season and a third day chosen at the Game Commission’s discretion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

