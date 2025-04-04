Driver injured in school bus crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A school bus crashed in Penn Hills on Friday.

Penn Hills volunteer firefighters said the bus hit a guardrail at the 600 block of Rodi Road just before 8 a.m.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No students were on the bus when it crashed.

Crews cleared the scene of debris and reopened Rodi Road after about 45 minutes.

