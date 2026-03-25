Pennsylvania House passes bill to raise state’s minimum wage to $15

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed House Bill 2189 on Tuesday to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The move follows a call from Gov. Josh Shapiro during his 2026 Budget Address to increase the rate from the current $7.25 per hour.

This is the third time the House has passed legislation to increase the minimum wage, though the Senate has previously declined to act on the measure.

The state’s minimum wage has remained at $7.25 per hour for 17 years, a rate the administration says has left hundreds of thousands of families struggling to meet basic needs.

According to state data, the purchasing power of that wage has eroded by more than 30% since 2009. More than 500,000 Pennsylvanians currently earn less than the proposed $15 per hour rate.

Supporters of the legislation argue that a higher minimum wage would boost consumer spending and reduce employee turnover for businesses. Proponents also suggest the increase would improve the overall health and economic stability of the workforce.

The administration describes the proposal as a fiscally responsible choice for the state budget. By increasing wages, the administration said the Commonwealth could help some residents transition away from public assistance programs, potentially saving millions of dollars in Medicaid spending while generating new tax revenue.

Shapiro has proposed a minimum wage increase every year since taking office. During his recent budget address, he emphasized that the current rate has not kept pace with the cost of living.

“For more than 15 years, Pa.’s minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 an hour, falling further behind the cost of living and leaving hundreds of thousands of families struggling to make ends meet,” Shapiro said. “You shouldn’t have to work two or three jobs just to put food on the table and a roof over your head. We need to raise the minimum wage so Pennsylvanians have a real shot at getting ahead. The House has answered the call and passed legislation to raise the minimum wage three separate times – now it’s time for the Senate to follow their lead and get this done.”

House Bill 2189 now moves to the Pennsylvania Senate for consideration. Shapiro is urging the chamber to pass the legislation and send it to his desk to be signed into law.

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