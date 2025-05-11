Pennsylvania indoor water park ranks second-best in USA Today list

Erie, Pa. — A Western Pennsylvania resort has been ranked the No. 2 indoor water park in the U.S.

Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort in Erie was recognized in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. This is the resort’s eighth time being honored in the 10Best Awards and first time breaking the top two.

Winners of the 10Best Awards are selected by members of the public, who vote for their favorite attractions and destinations across the country. Splash Lagoon was one of 20 nominations in the indoor water parks category.

Receiving more than 300,000 visitors annually, Splash Lagoon is a Polynesian-themed park with nine water slides, pools, hot tubs, a 12-level interactive tree house and an arcade. The resort finished a $1 million renovation in 2022 that added multiple amenities.

“We are thrilled to be ranked second in the nation,” said Nick Scott Sr., president and owner of Scott Enterprises, which owns and operates Splash Lagoon. “This achievement is a testament to our amazing team and the unforgettable experiences they create every day. We’re incredibly grateful to our community, guests and fans who supported us throughout the voting process. This recognition puts Erie on the map as a premier family destination, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

“With exhilarating waterslides, a colossal wave pool, a relaxing lazy river and on-site dining options, it’s no wonder that readers ranked Splash Lagoon so highly at No. 2,” said Maggie Tyner, USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards editor. “The diverse attractions and amenities make it a versatile indoor water park destination.”

