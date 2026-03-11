Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes suspending gas tax to relieve drivers amid rising fuel costs

A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed a way to save drivers money amid rising fuel costs.

State Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-District 18) says she plans to introduce legislation temporarily suspending Pennsylvania’s gasoline tax.

The move comes as conflict in the Middle East disrupts the global oil industry.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> IEA to release 400M barrels from emergency oil reserves, largest release in history

“My legislation would temporarily suspend the state gasoline tax for 60 days to provide immediate relief at the pump for commuters and working families across the Commonwealth,” Boscola said in a request for co-sponsors.

As of Wednesday, the average price of gas in the Pittsburgh region was about $3.76, according to AAA.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Ways to save on gas as prices spike across the Pittsburgh area

Boscola, who proposed similar legislation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, says her bill would allow bonds to cover the revenue loss to the Motor License Fund.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group