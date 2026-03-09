Ways to save on gas as prices spike across the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Drivers here in the Pittsburgh area are seeing the impact of conflict in the Middle East. The price of gasoline in the Pittsburgh region rose by more than 50 cents over the past week. Analysts report that prices are increasing by 5 to 10 cents every few days, and it remains difficult to predict when the price will peak.

Motorists are facing a combination of challenges, including rising oil prices linked to the conflict with Iran and the seasonal transition to a more expensive summer fuel blend. The region is also experiencing limited supply levels because it is located at the end of two major gas pipelines.

Hannah, a local driver, said the rising costs have made her daily commute to and from work more difficult. Other motorists noted that filling a standard gas tank now costs more than $50, compared to approximately $40 in the recent past.

Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for Gas Buddy, said drivers can find significant savings by making small adjustments to their vehicles and habits. He specifically recommended removing unnecessary equipment that increases wind resistance. “First of all, if you have extra stuff in the car, if you have a roof rack that’s permanently attached, get rid of it, because they’re inherently extremely inefficient, they rob you of miles per gallon,” De Haan said. For every 100 pounds of weight removed from a vehicle, drivers can gain one mile per gallon in fuel efficiency.

Driving habits also play a role in fuel consumption. De Haan suggested using cruise control and maintaining a steady speed between 63 and 68 mph for the best results. “So slowing down just a couple miles an hour can increase the miles you get per tank by 10 to 20%,” De Haan said. Accelerating evenly is also recommended to maximize fuel efficiency.

Planning trips ahead of time can prevent paying higher prices at the pump. De Haan encouraged motorists to use crowd-sourced technology to locate the best deals in the Pittsburgh region. “Don’t pull into the gas station and just swipe your card. You’re missing out on savings,” De Haan said. Digital tools like GasBuddy, Waze, and Google Maps provide real-time pricing information to help drivers avoid expensive stations.

Taking advantage of gas station loyalty programs and specific credit cards can further reduce costs. Haan noted that these discounts, when combined with other savings strategies, can have a major financial impact over time. “All of that can add up to 25 to 40 cents a gallon So we’re not talking about small peanuts and that can add up to hundreds of dollars over the course of the year,” De Haan said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group