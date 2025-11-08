Pennsylvania lawmakers work to expand insurance coverage for Lyme disease testing

Pennsylvania lawmakers are pushing to expand insurance coverage for Lyme disease testing as the state grapples with one of the highest rates of the disease in the country.

The initiative, led by a bipartisan group in Harrisburg, aims to ensure better testing for Lyme disease, which remains a year-round threat due to active ticks in both fall and warm winter days.

“We want to try to find it early but a lot of people hesitate because of insurance or lack of and maybe they hesitate so if insurance is covering it I think folks would be more apt to get treated,” said Senator Wayne Fontana, a co-sponsor of the bill.

Drew Vulakovich, a second grader from Pennsylvania, contracted Lyme disease from a tick bite that led to Lyme meningitis, a severe complication affecting the brain or spinal cord.

Drew’s sister noticed a black spot on his back, which turned out to be a tick smaller than a sesame seed.

Two weeks later, Drew began experiencing severe headaches and facial paralysis, prompting his mother to take him to UPMC Children’s Hospital. Initial tests confirmed Lyme meningitis, and while these were covered by insurance, further testing required out-of-pocket expenses.

The state department of health notes that most Lyme disease cases can be treated successfully with antibiotics if caught early, but untreated cases can lead to more severe health issues.

This is the third time the bill has been introduced in the State Senate, and Senator Fontana does not believe the delayed budget is affecting its progress this session.

Marissa Vulakovich hopes that increased insurance coverage will allow for better treatment of Lyme disease, preventing chronic conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group