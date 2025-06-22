Pennsylvania leaders react to U.S. strike on Iran

Responses are rolling in after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military had delivered a strike on nuclear facilities in Iran.

Both Pennsylvania Senators expressed support for the action.

Senator Dave McCormick said:

“As I have said all along, Iran must not have a nuclear weapon. This targeted attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities is the result of the Iranian regime’s failure to make a deal despite months of President Trump’s good faith efforts to negotiate. I applaud President Trump’s strong leadership and his continued commitment to peace through strength. Once again, America’s detractors around the world should know President Trump means what he says. And I am so grateful for America’s brave warriors, who appear to have achieved their mission successfully and are returning home safely. I look forward to being briefed along with my Senate colleagues on this action. This is an important step toward ensuring that the world’s largest state sponsor of terror never obtains a nuclear weapon.”

Senator John Fetterman said:

As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS.



Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities.



I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YZ0pIaunff — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 22, 2025

Rep. Summer Lee condemned the strike, saying:

Trump is acting fully outside of his authority and is once again trampling on the Constitution. This is an illegal and terrifying escalation. Dropping bombs on Iran brings us closer to war, not peace, and he is putting millions of lives at stake.



Congress must immediately pass… https://t.co/0pC13PD0Tb — Rep. Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) June 22, 2025

Rep. Chris Deluzio made a simple statement, saying:

Congress did not authorize this war. — Congressman Chris Deluzio (@RepDeluzio) June 22, 2025

Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta emphasized two critical points that he felt were important to know

Two critical points:



1) Trump campaigned on ending endless wars: that was yet another lie.



2) If our brave troops are going to go to war Congress has a constitutional and moral responsibility to vote to send them. pic.twitter.com/xztektCoVQ — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) June 22, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back in for more updates and statements from local leaders.

