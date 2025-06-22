Local

Pennsylvania leaders react to U.S. strike on Iran

By WPXI.com News Staff
Pennsylvania leaders react to U.S. strike on Iran FILE - A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, assigned to the 509th/131st Bomb Wings out of Whiteman Air Force Base, performs a flyover of Barnes-Jewish Hospital May 8, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (Jeff Roberson/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

Responses are rolling in after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military had delivered a strike on nuclear facilities in Iran.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> US has struck three Iranian nuclear sites, President Trump says, joining Israeli air campaign

Both Pennsylvania Senators expressed support for the action.

Senator Dave McCormick said:

“As I have said all along, Iran must not have a nuclear weapon. This targeted attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities is the result of the Iranian regime’s failure to make a deal despite months of President Trump’s good faith efforts to negotiate. I applaud President Trump’s strong leadership and his continued commitment to peace through strength. Once again, America’s detractors around the world should know President Trump means what he says. And I am so grateful for America’s brave warriors, who appear to have achieved their mission successfully and are returning home safely. I look forward to being briefed along with my Senate colleagues on this action. This is an important step toward ensuring that the world’s largest state sponsor of terror never obtains a nuclear weapon.”

Senator John Fetterman said:

Rep. Summer Lee condemned the strike, saying:

Rep. Chris Deluzio made a simple statement, saying:

Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta emphasized two critical points that he felt were important to know

This is a developing story. Check back in for more updates and statements from local leaders.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

 

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read