Pennsylvania makes historic $2M investment in Food Bucks program

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania made a historic $2 million investment in the Food Bucks program, a nutrition incentive initiative aimed at expanding access to fresh fruits and vegetables for SNAP recipients.

This funding, included in the recently passed $50.1 billion state budget, marks the first time the Food Bucks program has received state budget allocation. The program, administered by The Food Trust, is designed to help SNAP recipients afford healthier food options by providing additional funds for purchasing fruits and vegetables.

“We are extremely grateful to Gov. Shapiro and our legislature for championing smart, sound investments in nutrition programs that directly impact Pennsylvanians who need them most,” said Mark Edwards, President and CEO of The Food Trust.

The Food Bucks program is currently active in more than 17 counties and over 100 retail sites across Pennsylvania, including supermarkets, independent grocery stores, corner stores and farmers markets. The program allows eligible SNAP recipients to receive additional funds, up to $10, to spend on fresh produce.

The increased funding could potentially double the number of participating retailers and farmers markets, expanding the program’s reach to more urban and rural communities in need.

Nutrition incentives like Food Bucks are designed to make fresh fruits and vegetables more affordable, thereby improving individual health, supporting local farmers and reducing healthcare costs. These incentives have been shown to increase sales for small business owners and local farmers, while also promoting farm expansion and crop diversity.

