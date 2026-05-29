Pennsylvania man, 81, charged with over 80 felonies for possession of child pornography

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is facing over 80 felony charges for possession of child pornography.

On Friday, Attorney General Dave Sunday said Brent Vogelbacher, 81, had been arrested.

Sunday said an investigation into Vogelbacher began after his office received a cyber tip flagging child sexual abuse material back to his home in Columbia County.

Law enforcement served a search warrant at Vogelbacher’s home on Wednesday.

Police said they found dozens of child sexual abuse material files on his home devices.

“Our proactive investigative work to find abusers of children spans the entire Commonwealth, and makes no exceptions for age,” Attorney General Sunday said. “In this case, agents found a large volume of illegal files, each and every one depicting exploitation and abuse of children.”

The investigation does not stop here, though.

Sunday is calling on anyone with relevant information on Vogelbacher to call 800-385-1044 and ask for Agent Herzog.

Vogelbacher’s bail was set at $50,000.

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