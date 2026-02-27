Pennsylvania natural gas production jumps 5.1%, largest gain since 2021

Natural gas production in Pennsylvania rose 5.1% in 2025, the largest increase since 2021.

The Independent Fiscal Office’s annual natural gas production report released Wednesday found 7.76 billion cubic feet of production and 446 new wells begun in 2025. The number of new wells that began in the commonwealth was the first increase in annual totals since 2022, IFO said.

Production volume increased all year and the number of wells were higher beginning in the second quarter, even as the average price in Pennsylvania was the highest in the first quarter at $3.69 per thousand British thermal BTUs. The average price in 2025 was $2.83 per thousand BTU, up 70% from a year ago.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group