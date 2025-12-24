Pennsylvania reports 10 Salmonella cases linked to raw oysters

PITTSBURGH — The CDC is investigating a multistate Salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters.

According to the CDC, 64 people across 22 states have gotten sick with the same strain of Salmonella. Twenty people have been hospitalized, but so far, no deaths have been reported.

Pennsylvania officials have reported 10 people sickened in this outbreak, which is the most of any state with reported cases.

Currently, the CDC and FDA are working to determine if there’s a common source of oysters. No recall has been announced at this time.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Most people infected develop symptoms between six hours and six days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

Those most at risk for severe illness are children under five, adults over 65, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

The CDC warns that raw oysters can be contaminated at any time of year. They should be cooked to reduce your risk of food poisoning.

