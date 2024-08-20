Pennsylvania residents can enter lotteries to purchase rare bottles of whiskey. Here’s how

Over 1,000 rare bottles of whiskey are up for grabs in lotteries being held by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Residents and licensees have until 5 p.m. Friday to opt into one or more of the lotteries by visiting the Limited-Release Lottery web page.

The event will feature nine products in eight separate lotteries. If one person wins the ability to buy a bottle, they will be removed from other drawings in that lottery. One bottle can be purchased per person per lottery, and only one entry is allowed per household per lottery.

Lotteries will be held, in the following order:

Lottery 1

Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel Bourbon, $149.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers.

Blanton’s Gold Straight Bourbon, $119.99 each – 90 bottles for individual consumers, 30 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 2

Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare Straight Bourbon 90 Proof, $2,999.99 each – 6 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees.

Lottery 3

Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection 5x375mL, $999.99 each – 9 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 4

Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition Straight Bourbon, $2,199.99 each – 9 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 5

Weller Millennium Straight Bourbon, $7,499.99 each – 11 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 6

Mister Sam Tribute Whiskey, $249.99 each – 19 bottles for individual consumers, 6 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 7

Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon 2023, $169.99 each – 67 bottles for individual consumers, 22 bottles for licensees.

Lottery 8

Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof, $54.99 each – 729 bottles for individual consumers, 243 bottles for licensees.

The lotteries are only open to residents of Pennsylvania and licensees over the age of 21 who have a certifiable billing address in the state as well as the FWGS store address when they register.

