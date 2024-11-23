Pennsylvania Resources Council working to create permanent recycling center in Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) is trying to bring a permanent recycling center to Allegheny County.

PRC works to provide places for residents to get rid of objects that are usually difficult to recycle such as electronics and household chemicals.

Usually, PRC holds events throughout the area where residents can drop off those items on certain days.

While the work is helpful, officials said it would be more efficient to set up a permanent location.

“Our current system of one-day collection events is a vital service, but we’re only serving about one percent of county residents, whereas a permanent facility could serve 200 people a day within its first five years of operation,” said PRC Deputy Director Sarah Alessio Shea. “We’re asking local governments, individuals and organizations who see the value of a permanent recycling facility to make their voices heard by signing our letter of support.”

The Richard King Mellon Foundation worked with the PRC to fund a plan to establish a permanent center.

The organization is now calling on local lawmakers, individuals, or organizations to help them achieve this goal.

“Compared to PRC’s current system of half-day collection events, a permanent facility in Allegheny County will serve far more households and divert far greater quantities of materials while better managing risks, costs, and liability,” said Shea.

PRC said people can help by signing a letter of support for the plan. Click here to sign the plan.

