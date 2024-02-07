Pennsylvania school district eliminates spelling tests for elementary students

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania school district has eliminated spelling tests for its elementary students.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports the Penn Manor School District in Lancaster County made the announcement recently.

As an alternative, teachers will evaluate the spelling skills of students in third through sixth grade as part of their writing assignments.

Spelling will count for no more than 20% of the overall grade, WGAL reports. Teachers suggested the change during curriculum discussions.

The change is being phased into all seven of the district’s elementary schools.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group