Pennsylvania senators introduce bill to stop spread of spotted lanternflies

Pennsylvania’s senators are working to stop the spread of lanternflies.

Sen. John Fetterman and Sen. Dave McCormick joined two colleagues last week to introduce the Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act. The bipartisan bill would designate the invasive insect as a high-priority research initiative for the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

The legislation comes as the species continues to threaten the national agricultural economy, with a particular impact on Pennsylvania, where the insect was first found in 2014. Studies estimate the spotted lanternfly could cost the state $324 million annually if the population is not contained.

“Spotted lanternflies have ravaged crops that are critical to Pennsylvania’s economy including grapevines, apples, peaches, hops and more,” Fetterman said. “For over a decade, they have cost the Commonwealth millions of dollars and thousands of jobs. I’m proud to lead this bipartisan bill to combat this invasive species and protect our farmers.”

McCormick said the research investment is necessary to safeguard the work of local producers.

“Pennsylvania’s farmers work hard to produce some of the best agricultural products in the world and it’s concerning that their hard work is at risk of being eaten away by pests,” McCormick said. “By investing in research to combat spotted lanternflies, this bill will help protect our farms, strengthen our agricultural economy and better control this invasive species.”

Click here to read the bill.

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