Pennsylvania senators introduce bipartisan bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Reps. Emily Kinkead and Abby Major have introduced a bipartisan bill to legalize recreational cannabis for adult use in Pennsylvania.

House Bill 20 aims to establish a stable, well-regulated cannabis market that prioritizes public safety, promotes social justice and fosters economic opportunity.

“By failing to legalize, Pennsylvania is sending millions in needed revenue to other states,” Kinkead said.

“Representative Kinkead and I have worked diligently to craft a piece of legislation that we believe both parties can get behind,” Major said.

The lawmakers said the bill is designed to boost local economies and create more than 30,000 new jobs, while also providing a new revenue stream for the state.

Key features of the bill include independent regulation through a commission of experts, strong regulatory guardrails, justice reform for prior cannabis-related convictions and inclusive economic growth opportunities for small businesses.

The bill also includes consumer safety provisions regarding labeling, packaging, and advertising to protect children.

Funding will be provided to assist law enforcement and local municipalities hosting cannabis businesses, according to a release.

Kinkead noted that when Ohio opened its recreational market, most licensees were located near the Pennsylvania border, attracting sales from Pennsylvania residents.

The bill has been referred to the House Health Committee for consideration and mirrors previous bipartisan legislation introduced by Kinkead.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group