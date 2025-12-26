Pennsylvania sold 2 winning Powerball tickets totaling over $1 million from Christmas Eve drawing

While the massive Powerball Jackpot was won during the Christmas Eve drawing in Arkansas, some people in Pennsylvania also saw success.

Two winning tickets with a combined total of $1.1 million were sold in the Commonwealth.

A $1 million ticket was sold at Pittston Candy & Cigar Company in Pittston, Luzerne County and a prize of $100,000 was won from a ticket sold at Martino’s BI-LO in Brockway Boro, Jefferson County.

The ticket sold in Luzerne County matched the five white balls, reading: 4-25-31-52-59.

The ticket sold in Jefferson County matched the red Powerball number, 19, but only four of the five white balls.

The lottery said the last Powerball jackpot run generated more than $141 million in sales, which created a $56 million profit that would benefit Pennsylvania seniors.

