Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County warn of ‘Grandparent Scam’

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County issued a warning about the return of the “Grandparent Scam.”

Since Oct. 25, at least two residents of Indiana County have contacted state police to report that they received a phone call from someone who falsely claimed to be their child or grandchild. In both incidents, the alleged child/grandchild advised the intended victim that they were involved in an accident, that they needed their parent/grandparent to send them cash and that someone would come to their home to collect the money.

In one of the incidents, the request was for $9,000 and the victim provided $3,500 after an unknown person arrived at their home in Conemaugh Township and collected the money, state police said.

>> Officials warning against scam targeting grandparents

On Nov. 7, a woman from South Mahoning Township reported to troopers that she received a phone call from a person who claimed to be a detective in Texas. The victim was deceived into purchasing $5,000 in Bitcoin and sent it to the scammer.

In another similar recent incident, another resident of Indiana County sustained a loss of approximately $20,000, state police said.

Last year, Channel 11 told you about a Pittsburgh man who said he got scammed out of $8,000 when he got a scam call stating his granddaughter was in trouble.

“Scammers can be very savvy, and so, in an effort to prevent these crimes, we strongly advise residents to keep up to date on common scams and to discuss them with your family members and friends. Also, please be advised that law enforcement officers will never call to demand money and any such requests should be deemed fraudulent,” state police said.

Information on common scams and tips for protecting yourself against them can be found on the United States Federal Trade Commission website.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group