Pennsylvania State Police investigating inmate death at SCI Fayette

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — An inmate at SCI Fayette has died.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said Aurelio Rivera-Lopez, 50, was found unresponsive in his cell during regular rounds. Life-saving measures were started by security staff until medical staff arrived.

Rivera-Lopez had been at SCI Fayette since October 2023. He was convicted of robbery in Lancaster County and sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating, per state policy. The official cause of death will be determined by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

