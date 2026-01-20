Pennsylvania State Police looking for man involved in chase in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man involved in a chase in Butler County.

On Monday night, troopers said they tried to stop a Hyundai Elantra with an Ohio license plate reading: U699980 at the intersection of N Monroe Street and E Brady Street in the City of Butler for a traffic violation.

Police say the driver took off and a pursuit followed.

The driver, described as a black man with dreadlocks, was last seen in the area of David Road and East Butler Road on foot. Troopers said he approached a house and claimed he had run out of gas.

Troopers have not provided a photo of the driver or the vehicle.

They added that the man was wearing black pants, a black jacket with white stips down the arms and a white t-shirt.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to lock their vehicles and doors.

If you have information, state police ask that you call the Butler barracks at 724-284-8100.

