WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teenager from Washington County.

State police said Saniyah Gates, 17, ran away from her house on Oct. 11. She was reported missing on Oct. 29.

Gates could be near Allegheny Commons, East Ohio Street and Northview Heights in Pittsburgh, state police said.

