Pennsylvania State Police prioritizing school, bus safety

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are enhancing school safety measures in the Troop A region, which includes Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland counties.

Troopers will conduct security checks at schools and monitor school bus routes to ensure compliance with safety regulations. These efforts aim to provide a secure environment for students and staff throughout the school year.

Members of Troop A will be performing regular security checks at both public and private schools across the four-county area. These checks will occur each shift and may involve walk-throughs of school buildings and interactions with students during lunch.

In addition to school security checks, troopers will focus on school bus safety by following buses during their morning and afternoon routes. They will be on the lookout for violations of Title 75, Section 3345, which pertains to the overtaking of school buses.

Violators of this section face significant penalties, including a $250 fine, a 60-day driver’s license suspension, and five points on their driving record.

