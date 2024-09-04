Pennsylvania State Police release results of Labor Day weekend enforcement

PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Police released the results of its annual Labor Day weekend enforcement initiative.

From Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, state police investigated 580 crashes that resulted in six deaths and 170 injuries, officials said.

Impaired driving was a factor in 65 of those crashes, three of which were deadly.

Troopers arrested 514 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 24,865 citations, including:

7,069 for speeding

889 for failing to wear a seatbelt

121 for not securing children in safety seats

The total number of crashes is a decrease from 2023′s 671, but the number of DUI arrests was the exact same.

